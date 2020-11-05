NEW DELHI : Indian railways will soon start train operations in Punjab as the state government has assured the national transporter that blockades on the tracks will be removed by Friday morning. Thereafter, railways will be in a position to run trains as tracks come under its control, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

As many as 14 out of 31 blockades were removed on Thursday. “The moment the tracks come under the control of railways, we will start train operations as soon as possible," Yadav said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Indian Railways has been facing revenue loss as freight operations were suspended due to operational and safety considerations, with protestors at railway premises in Punjab. Trains in Punjab have been suspended for over a month due to the agitation over farm bills, with the national transporter incurring revenue loss of over ₹1,200 crore.

“Due to the continued blockages at sections of tracks in Punjab, there has been a major adverse impact on freight movement and hence on availability of vital commodities for farm, industrial and infrastructure sector as well. Till date, more than 1,350 passenger trains have been forced to be cancelled, diverted or short terminated causing serious inconvenience to travellers in covid times," railway ministry had earlier said.

All inward and outward goods transportation, including essential commodities have also been affected adversely in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Sporadic blockade continued till November 4 at various places like especially around Jandiala, Nabha, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda, with agitation was continuing at 32 places.

A number of freight trains, including loaded trains remained struck as such for 15-20 days. Many freight customers, after having suffered business losses, are getting diverted to other mode of transportation, according to railway minstry.

Last week, Goyal had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab, seeking assurance about safety of tracks and running staff to resume operations.

“Met with MPs from Punjab regarding Railway services in the State. Railways is keen to start services for the benefit of farmers, industry, MSMEs, general public & passenger convenience. September 25 due to the agitation over farm bills," railway minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet on Thursday.

