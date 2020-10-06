Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared the stage with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh said Sidhu has mild fever and a sore throat. "The minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested," the doctor stated.

Balbir Singh Sidhu was in Sangrur on 5 October for “Kheti Bachao Yatra", taking part in a protest against the new farm laws, which was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The event was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, ministers Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmit Sodhi and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were among the leaders present on the occasion.

Farm laws protest

Rahul Gandhi led a series of "tractor rallies" in the state for three days against the new farm laws. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests.

The state authorities relented and allowed Gandhi and a few party leaders to enter the BJP-ruled state as part of his rally against farm laws. This, after Gandhi tweeted, "They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I am not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours."

They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here.



1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours. pic.twitter.com/b9IjBSe7Bg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2020

The Congress leader was accompanied on the tractor by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior party leader Harish Rawat.

