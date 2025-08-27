Punjab Hospital horror: Dog seen carrying infant’s severed head; Rajindra Hospital says ‘someone may have dumped…’

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into a shocking incident where a dog was spotted carrying the severed head of an infant near Ward No. 4 of Rajindra Hospital. He further instructed both hospital authorities and local police to conduct a thorough investigation.

He also assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability after the probe.

Meanwhile, the severed head has been handed over to a forensic team for a detailed probe.

What did the hopital say? Medical Superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra clarified that no newborn is missing from the hospital and further noted that all recent infant deaths were duly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation.

"It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside," Chopra said.

What did police say? Police have been informed and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said a thorough investigation into the shocking incident at Rajindra Hospital is being conducted. He said the hospital administration alerted the police after the dog was seen carrying the severed head of the infant.

The police immediately reached the spot and began collecting all evidence.

The recovered remains have been sent for forensic examination to determine whether the infant's body parts originated from within the hospital or were dumped there from outside, he said.