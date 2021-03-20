With Punjab continuing to see an upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases, the state administration has decided to impose several strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload.

The top five districts in Punjab recording the highest number of cases are Jalandhar (2,131), SAS Nagar (1,868), Patiala (1,685), Ludhiana (1,643) and Hoshiarpur (1,572).

In view of this, the Punjab government has announced the closure of educational institutions till 31 March.

Here's a list of all restrictions imposed in Punjab

Schools, colleges shut: The state has decided to close all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges.

Exams deferred: Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has said that as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the closure of educational institutions, the school education department has also decided to postpone exams of all classes till the end of March.

Singla said that the education department would release a fresh schedule/datesheet of exams before 31 March and the mode of examination could also be reviewed as per the situation.

Ban on social gatherings: In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions, except for funerals/cremations/ weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday.

Night curfew: A night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga.

Industries and essential services shall be allowed to function, but barring these, all restrictions shall be strictly enforced, the chief minister has directed.

Social activity at home: The chief minister on Friday appealed to the people to keep social activity in their homes to the bare minimum for the next two weeks to break the transmission chain. Not more than 10 visitors should be entertained in homes, he urged.

Closed on Sunday: The CM has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc to remain closed on Sundays, though home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.

Mask rule violation: Ferozpur police are making people who were found without face masks undergo on-spot Covid-19 tests and gave free face masks to them.

Capacity in cinema halls, malls: The Punjab government has announced that the cinema halls will operate at 50% capacity and not more than 100 persons will be allowed in a mall at any time.

Paying homage: The state announced that starting from next week, one hour of silence will be observed in the state every Saturday, 11 am-12 noon, for those who lost their lives to Covid, with no vehicle to ply at this time.

The situation will be reviewed after two weeks, said the chief minister, chairing a meeting of the Covid Task Force with top officials.

