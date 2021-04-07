Punjab imposes night curfew till 30 April amid Covid-19 spike. Details here

The Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew till the month-end as the state is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 infections.
The night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am daily across the entire state.
The Punjab government has also decided to ban political gatherings in the state.
Earlier, the Punjab government had ordered to extend the existing Covid-19-related restrictions till 10 April to curb spread of the deadly virus.
Under the revised guidelines, the government had decided to extend the night curfew from nine to 11 such districts, including Ludhiana, Patiala, where the cases of Covid-19 are rising.
Meanwhile, 62 more people died from coronavirus in Punjab, while there were over 2,900 new cases, the Health Department said on Tuesday.
The active cases of coronavirus rose to 25,913 and 2,350 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.24 lakh, according to a bulletin.
The 62 new fatalities took the the toll to 7,216, while the infection tally rose to 2,57,057 with 2,924 cases, the bulletin said.
Mohali reported a maximum of 521 cases, followed by 401 in Ludhiana, 307 in Jalandhar, 290 in Patiala and 248 in Amritsar. Nine people succumbed to the infection in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, five each in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Ludhiana, among others, it said.
There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 357 are on oxygen support. A total of 61,45,532 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.