Amid a looming power crisis due to severe coal shortage at thermal power plants in Punjab, the state has forced power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to cut down power generation and impose rotational load shedding at several places.

An official of the PSPCL on Saturday said that coal-fired power plants are running at a reduced capacity because of the shortage of coal.

With the power situation turning grim, power plants in the state are left with coal stock of up to five days, a PSPCL official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Plants are running at a reduced capacity," the official said, adding that they were not being run at full capacity to conserve coal.

The demand for power at present is about 9,000 megawatts (MW) in Punjab.

Officials said besides the demand for power from the agriculture sector, high temperatures in the day is also adding to the power requirements in the state.

Though the PSPCL officials claimed minimal load shedding, there were reports of power cuts in the range of two-three hours at many places in the state.

Three private sector power plants are having a coal supply of up to two days, while the state-owned Ropar thermal plant and Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant are left with coal stock of up to four and five days respectively, said the official.

According to the Central Electricity Authority guidelines, power plants located at a distance of over 1,000 km from a coal mine should always have minimum coal stock of up to 30 days but this level of stock is not maintained by the power plants in the state.

On Friday, power plants had received some coal supply to run their operations, said the official.

In the wake of less generation of power, the PSPCL is buying power through the power exchange but it is costing over ₹10 per unit which is quite expensive, said the official.

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venuprasad said he has written to the Centre for increasing the coal supply to the state.

Officials claimed that the situation is expected to ease in the next couple of days.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left.

"Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.

With agency inputs

