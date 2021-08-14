The Punjab government on Saturday announced that people entering the state will have to provide a negative RT-PCR report or should be fully vaccinated against covid-19. The new order comes into force from 16 August, said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

The state government will implement strict monitoring of people entering the state particularly of those coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, which are showing increased positivity in the covid-19 cases.

The directions, issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a Covid review meeting here, also said there will be strict monitoring of people coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

Amarinder Singh expressed concern about the positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, which probably also pushed Punjab's positivity rate marginally up to 0.2 per cent in the last week, according to an official statement.

The new restrictions will apply to all those entering Punjab by road, rail or air, the chief minister said, adding if a person does not fulfil either of the criteria, he/she will have to undergo RAT (rapid antigen test) unless they recently recovered from Covid.

Amid reports of Covid cases from schools, the CM also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from Covid, physically teach in schools and colleges. Online learning option will remain available to all children, he said.

Several school students have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days. Punjab has so far reported 5,99,846 coronavirus cases and 16,334 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334.

The number of active cases rose to 568 as against 533 on Thursday.

Amritsar reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 12 in Kapurthala and 10 in Mohali.

With 53 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,944, the bulletin said.

