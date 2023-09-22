Punjab Kabaddi player shot dead, chopped up body parts thrown in front of house

Sukhbir Singh Badal condemns murder of kabaddi player in Punjab, calls for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to resign. No arrests made yet.

A kabaddi player was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Kapurthala district a few days ago. The incident came to limelight after the athlete's chopped up body parts were thrown in front of the slain Kabaddi's player's house, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The SAD leader hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government, stating that there is a “jungle raj" in Punjab.

Badal urged CM Mann to resign over the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shocked to learn about the brutal killing of a young Kabaddi player at vill Dhilwan in Kapurthala. See the level of fearlessness of the murderers; they knocked at the door and told the parents: "Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt". This isn't an isolated incident. There is complete Jungle Raj prevailing in Punjab, where murders, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair," the SAD chief wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, “It's a proven fact that @BhagwantMann is unable to handle the situation. He should step down without any further delay."

Meanwhile, reports said that no arrests have been made in the case so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and hoped for a quick resolution to disputes between the two countries, noting that Punjabis in large numbers live there and the deteriorating relations have left them in a state of panic.

Badal told reporters after the meeting that it is very disturbing to hear of the woes of Punjabis, including a large number of Sikhs, because of the worsening relations between the two countries.

"There is a sense of panic among Punjabis. Both governments, India's as well as Canada's, should find a solution as soon as possible," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With India repeatedly conveying its concerns to Canada over Khalistani activities on its soil, Badal said Sikhs have been the most patriotic people who made maximum sacrifices during the independence struggle. The community should not be blamed for what a few persons do, he said.

The issues involving the two countries should be settled rather than escalated, he said. There are over 18 lakh Indians in Canada and a large number of them are Punjabis, he noted.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!