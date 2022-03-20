This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab: Set targets for ministers, fix accountability, Kejriwal tells Bhagwant Mann
3 min read.02:44 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says people can even demand changing the minister in case he or she fails to perform or don't complete the target set for him
Hot on the heels of the mega announcement of 25,000 government jobs by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked the newly elected chief minister to set another target, this time for his ministers in the Cabinet. He said the Punjab CM will set a target for each minister and people can hold them accountable in case they fail to deliver on the tasks. As per the Delhi CM, people can even demand changing the minister in case he or she fails to perform or don't complete the target set for him.
"Bhagwant Mann will give a target to each minister and they have to do the work within the fixed time limit. You have to work day and night. If your target is not fulfilled then the people can raise demand for change of the minister," said Kejriwal.
Appreciating the newly-elected CM, Kejriwal said Mann has done good work in three days of taking the oath of the office. "I'm very proud of Bhagwant Mann's work in just three days," he said.
"The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days," said AAP's national convenor.
He said Mann has already "removed the security of old ministers to improve the law and order situation in the state". "He also announced anti-corruption action helpline and improvements have started on their own while 25,000 jobs were announced. People's expectation from us is now turning into confidence," Kejriwal added.
Kejriwal said Punjab should have progressed more, though it had not happened in the past 70 years under the rule of different governments.
"Therefore, you have a big responsibility to fulfil the ambitions of the people of the state. There is less time, so everyone will have to work day and night so that the promises made to the public can be fulfilled. Bhagwant Mann is your captain, a team leader," he added.
All the MLA must be with the people and go to each of their villages to understand their problems, he said, adding that some MLAs have been upset for not getting the ministerial berth. "We have won 92 seats and only 17 can be made ministers. The people of Punjab have selected diamonds and we have to work as a team of 92 under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. We have to do good work together so that every MLA should rule the hearts of the people," he added.
Kejriwal said all the MLAs must work together under the leadership of Mann. "You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I am like your elder brother to give guidance," Kejriwal said.
He said all MLAs will have to work for the people of the state, and not focus on ministerial posts. "No MLA or minister needs to boast that he was born to become an MLA or a minister. The people do not spare those who boast such arrogance. This time also the public removed the big leaders from the chair. You have to only focus on the work. Instead of sitting in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Mann will keep an eye on everything," he said.
Kejriwal-led AAP scored a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections, winning 92 seats of the total 117. Bhagwant Mann had taken the oath of the chief minister on March 16. Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on March 17.
With ANI inputs
