All the MLA must be with the people and go to each of their villages to understand their problems, he said, adding that some MLAs have been upset for not getting the ministerial berth. "We have won 92 seats and only 17 can be made ministers. The people of Punjab have selected diamonds and we have to work as a team of 92 under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. We have to do good work together so that every MLA should rule the hearts of the people," he added.