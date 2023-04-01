Amid gloomy weather and chances of rain in Mohali, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to start their IPL campaign on a winning note. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana will look to start by winning the first match of the season. These are the two franchises, which over the years have flattered to deceive. Inconsistency in team selections seemed to have also affected them badly.

While PBKS finished sixth, two-time champions KKR ended a rung below in the seventh spot in the 10-team competition last year.

Nitish Rana will lead KKR in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is likely to be out of action for the entire league due to a recurring lower back injury, which could require surgery.

KKR will open their campaign against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

"It's the first game, a lot of the things that we have planned can go against us or in our favour. I feel it's marathon of 14 matches is not less. The process is always important," Rana added

According to Hindustan Times, Punjab Kings likely field these players into its playing XI

PBKS Predicted XI vs KKR

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Mathew Short

Top and Middle Order: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders may likely field these players into its playing XI

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mandeep Singh

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh

All-Rounders: Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Squads

(for 1st match)

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide,

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Liton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

