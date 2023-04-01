Amid gloomy weather and chances of rain in Mohali, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to start their IPL campaign on a winning note. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana will look to start by winning the first match of the season. These are the two franchises, which over the years have flattered to deceive. Inconsistency in team selections seemed to have also affected them badly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}