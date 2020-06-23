Punjab leads in Covid-19 recovery rate with strict containment and surveillance

6) “Ghar Ghar Nigrani" is a mobile-based app launched by Punjab Government to check the spread of COVID-19. The door-to-door survey is undertaken with the help of ASHA workers/community volunteers to ensure early detection and timely testing. Through the App, the entire rural and urban population above the age of 30 years is being surveyed. This includes checking for people with co-morbidities and SARI/ILI surveillance. The data generated is being used for risk mapping which facilitates targeted interventions.