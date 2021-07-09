1 min read.Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 05:12 PM ISTLivemint
People who have taken at least one vaccine dose will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and malls
Gatherings of 100 people for indoor activities and 200 for outdoor activities are also permitted
Punjab government has announced to ease more COVID-19 restrictions across the state as coronavirus situation has improved significantly. As per the directive, weekend and night curfew will be removed, while people who have taken at least one vaccine dose will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and malls, news agency ANI reported.
Chief ministers office further said, Increase in supply of vaccines is critical and opening of sectors requires stakeholders with one dose. The state used stock without wastage and has vaccinated 83 lakh eligible people. It has utilized more than 6 lakh doses in a single day.