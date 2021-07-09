{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab government has announced to ease more COVID-19 restrictions across the state as coronavirus situation has improved significantly. As per the directive, weekend and night curfew will be removed, while people who have taken at least one vaccine dose will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and malls, news agency ANI reported.

Check what is allowed what is not

Weekend and night curfew will be removed.

Bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas to re-open with staff and visitors having taken at least 1 dose each of COVID19 vaccine

Gatherings of 100 people for indoor activities and 200 for outdoor activities are also permitted. COVID-19 update in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 16,157 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, while 229 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,97,195, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

The number of active cases stands at 1,927, it said. The new deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Faridkot and Ferozepur, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 29 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala and 17 in Fazilka, it said.

With 246 recoveries, the overall recoveries reached 5,79,111, the bulletin said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}