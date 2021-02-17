Subscribe
Home >News >India >Punjab local body elections: Counting underway, Congress wins several wards amid farmers' protest
Voters show their inked fingers after casting their ballot at a polling station for the Punjab Municipal Elections

Punjab local body elections: Counting underway, Congress wins several wards amid farmers' protest

2 min read . 12:38 PM IST Staff Writer

All major parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have contested alone in the elections, which is the precursor to the assembly elections next year

Counting for votes polled in local body elections for 2,252 wards of seven municipal corporations in Punjab is currently underway.

According to recent reports, Congress has so far won five municipal corporations.

In addition to this, Congress candidates have won 13 our of 19 seats in Dera Bassi. BJP has managed to win 1 seat. In Bathinda municipal corporation, Congress won in 14 wards while former NDA-ally SAD won in 7 wards.

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era start-ups

Congress has also won 19 wards in Fazilka, the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded wins in four wards and two wards went to Aam Aadmi Party in the Fazilka municipal constituency.

All major parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), have contested alone in the elections, which is the precursor to the assembly elections next year.

A total of 9,222 candidates contested in the elections for seven municipal corporations --Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga. Of the total candidates, independents form the biggest chunk with 2,832

"Voting turnout recorded a new high in general/by-elections of eight Municipal Corporations and 109 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of Punjab with 71.39% of votes have been polled," said the state government in a tweet.

In addition to this, the Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on 17 February after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on 14 February.

Re-polling has also been ordered in booth numbers 32 and 33 of the Mohali municipal corporation between 8 am to 4 pm.

After the opposition parties had accused the ruling Congress of "capturing booths" and "indulging in violence" during polling on Sunday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said on Tuesday they were crying foul in the face of their "imminent defeat" in the polls.

The local body elections come in the backdrop of the long-drawn farmers' protest against the three contentious laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September last year.

