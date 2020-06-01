Punjab Lockdown 5.0 and Unlock 1.0: Here's what's opened and what's not

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government today issued guidelines for the next phase of Lockdown 5.0 and Unlock 1.0 in the state. Punjab's Home Ministry has informed that lockdown will continue in Covid-19 containment zones and night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm-5am. In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 30 May, extended the Lockdown 5.0 only in Containment Zones till 30 June and issued detailed guidelines for phased reopening (Unlock-1) of prohibited activities in areas outside the containment zones.

All the activities that are allowed and not allowed in Punjab:

1. Movement of persons- Night curfew (9 pm to 5 am): The movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am.

2. Protection of vulnerable persons: The persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home except for essential requirements and for health purposes.

3. Prohibited activities:

The following activities shall continue to be prohibited:

(i) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres.bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

(ii) Social/political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

(iii) Spitting in public places

(iv) Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited.However, there will be no restriction on their sale.

4. Restricted activities:

A) Marriage related gatherings — Number of guests not to exceed 50. (ii) Funeral/last rites — Number of persons not to exceed 20.

B). Religious places/places of worship for public Religious places/places of worship for public will remain closed till further orders. However,the State Government, based on the SOP of theMoHFW. would issue SOP before 08.06.2020 for opening of these places.

C). Hotels and other hospitality services Hotels and other hospitality services will remain closed till further orders. However, the State Government. based on the SOP of theMoHFW. would issue SOP before 08.06.2020 for opening of hotels and other hospitality services.

D). Shopping malls Shopping malls will remain closed till further orders. However, the State Government. based on the SOP of theMoHFW, would issue SOP before 08.06.2020 for opening of shopping malls.

E. Restaurants may be opened for take-home or home delivery services but in-dine services to remain dosed till further orders. However, the State Government, based on the SOP of theMoHFW, would issue SOP before 08.062020 for resuming in-dine services by restaurants.

5. Inter-state movement of persons:

(i) Inter-State movement by trains:

Inter-State movement by trains is allowed subject to the condition that the inward passengers would follow the SOP of the Health Department in this regards.The passengers would be required to either download Cova-app and get self-generated 'e-pass or declare their particulars at the railway station. The passengers would also be home quarantined for 14 days.

(ii) Domestic flights: Movement by domestic flights is allowed subject to the condition that the inward passengers would follow the SOP of the Health Department in this regards.. The passengers would be required to either download Cova-app and get self-generated 'e-pass' or declare their particulars at the airport. The passengers would also be home quarantined for 14 days.

6. Movement of Buses and Vehicles:

I. Inter-state movementof buses: will be allowed with mutual consent of the States. subject to compliance of the SOP which shall be issued by the Transport Department. Punjab.

ii. Infra -State movement of buses: will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP which shall be issued by the Transport Department. Punjab.

iii. Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles: Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles like taxis. cabs. stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars will be permitted against self-generated e-pass.

iv. Infra-State movement of passenger vehicles: Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles like taxis. cabs. stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars allowed without any restriction.

v. Bicycles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws: will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department. Punjab.

vi. 2-wheelers will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department Punjab.

vii. 4-wheelers: will be allowed subject to complinace of the SOP as issued by the Transport Department. Punjab. No pass would be required for permitted activities like shopping, going to office and work place.

viii. Inter-State movement of goods: There would be no restriction on Inter-State movement of goods.

ix. Social visits: By and large. there is no restriction on movement by persons within city or districts. However, such a movement shall be essential tasks and social visits, with no essential task shall be avoided and restricted. State Department of Health will issue a separate SOP in this regards.

7. Opening of Shops: Shopping malls shall continue to remain closed. All shops including shops in main bazars in both urban and rural areas allowed to open between 7.00 am to 7.00 pm. Liquor vends shall however remain open from 8.am to 8pm. However, for shops situated in main bazars. market complexes and rehri markets and other crowed places, district authorities can exercise their discretion and in order to avoid crowding shall stagger the opening of shops.

Barber shops, hair-cut saloons, beauty parlours and Spas: will be allowed subject to compliance of the SOP as issued by the Health Department Punjab.

8. Sports complexes and stadia: Sports complexes and stadia: will be allowed without spectators as per the SOP oftheHealth Department

9. Industries and industrial establishments:

Industries and industrial establishments. All categories of industries are allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas.

10. Construction activities: Construction activities: are allowed without any restriction in both the Urban and rural areas.

11. Agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services: Agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry. veterinary services:are allowed without any restriction.

12. E — Commerce: E — Commerce: are permitted for all goods.

13. Offices:

(I) Central Government and Private Offices: allowed to open as per required strength without any restrictions except that complinace of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times. shall be ensured. If so required. the timinigs may be adjusted to work in small teams to ensure strict compliance of these restrcitions.

(ii) Punjab Government Offices: All the Punjab government offices would remain openas per required strength. However. Head of the Office will ensure that there is adequate space for maintaining social-distancing norms. If the space is inadequate. the employees will be required to attend office by rotation.

(iii) District authorities may. however, in order to avoid crowding and congestion may stagger timings of various offices without curtailing the office hours.

14. Social distancing and wearing of masks: Social distancing i.e. minimum 6 feet distance (do gaz ki dud) for all the activities shall always be maintained. Accordingly. if any permitted activity leads to crowding and congestion. then necessary steps in terms of staggering. rotation. timings of offices and establishments etc. be taken and it be ensured that principles of social distancing are not compromised.

Wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including work places etc. will be mandatory and must be strictly observed and enforced.

15. Permits and passes: (I) No separate permission would be required by the industries and other establishments to resume their operations. All employees. be it government offices. private offices and other work places, would be allowed to move without any requirement of pass during the permitted hours i.e. 5.00 am to 9.00 Pm.

(ii) There shall be no restriction on inter-state movement of persons and no separate permission or E- permit would be required for such movement However. use of cova-app and self-generated 'e-pass would be mandatory.

16. Use of Arogaya Setu :

Employees are advised to ensure that Arogaya Setuis installed by all the employees having compatible mobile phones. Similarly. individuals are also to be advised by the district authorities to install Arogaya Setu application on their compatible mobile phones and also regularly update their health status on the app.

17. Penal provisions: Any violation of these guidelines and lockdown measures shall be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster management Act. 2005 besides legal action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).





