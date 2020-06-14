Punjab looks at crop diversification, mechanisation to boost agriculture

“Whenever a pandemic has happened earlier, labour shortage usually emerge and wage rate increase has happened. This is also a time when substitution to technology from labour is expected to take place but there are other ways through which farmers are coping. One is that local labour is being utilised now, who were not doing this work earlier. Secondly, direct seeding is being done. That will be the change in saving some water also. But we will we see that production will decline and if farmers save on labour money today, they will lose productivity and they will have loses," Lakhwinder Singh, director, centre for development economics and innovations studies and head of economics department at Punjabi University said.