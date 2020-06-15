Punjab looks to boost agricultural income through mechanization

“Whenever a pandemic has happened earlier, there has usually been labour shortage and an increase in the wage rate. This is also a time when technology is expected to substitute labour but there are other ways through which farmers are coping. One is that local labourers, who were not doing this work earlier, are being utilized now. Second, direct seeding is being done. That will be saving some water also. However, these methods will also lead to decline in production and if farmers save on labour money today, they will lose productivity and will have losses," said Lakhwinder Singh, director, Centre for Development Economics and Innovations Studies, and head of economics department at Punjabi University.