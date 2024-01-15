Punjab man arrested for impersonating girl during exam; wore bindi, bangles, wig
A man was arrested for impersonating a girl during an examination in Punjab. He used a fake identity card and wore a wig, bangles, bindi, and a Punjabi suit.
A man was arrested for impersonating as a girl during an examination in Punjab, a report by India Today has stated. The man, identified as Angrez Singh, was taking the test on Paramjit Kaur's behalf, both residents of Punjab's Fazilka district.
