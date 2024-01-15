Punjab man arrested for impersonating girl during exam; wore bindi, bangles, wig

A man was arrested for impersonating as a girl during an examination in Punjab, a report by India Today has stated. The man, identified as Angrez Singh, was taking the test on Paramjit Kaur's behalf, both residents of Punjab's Fazilka district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, on January 7, Singh showed up for a multipurpose health workers exam administered by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura, in the state's Faridkot district. He reportedly sported a wig, red bangles, a bindi, and a Punjabi suit.

As per the report, the university administration came to know about the fraud when the young man's fingerprints did not match Kaur's on the biometric device scanner. The administration caught the accused who had created a false identity along with fake Aadhar and voter cards. The India Today also stated that Singh used a fake photo on Paramjit Kaur's identity card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Knowing this, the administration reported it to the police right away since they thought it might be a part of a bigger network. Where Singh was put into custody in Faridkot, Kaur's form was also rejected by the administration.

Speaking on the incident, Faridkot SP Jasmeet Singh told India Today, "We received a complaint from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and we are currently investigating the matter. We will take appropriate action after completing our inquiry."

