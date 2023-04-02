During an IPL match between Punjab Kings (PK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a man named Hardeep Singh was detained by Mohali police for flaunting a T-shirt with the words ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’ written on it. Despite a three-tier security system in place, the man managed to enter the stadium with the T-shirt, raising questions about the effectiveness of the security arrangements.

Balwinder Singh, spokesperson of ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’, claimed that Hardeep Singh was released by the district police on the same day of his detention. Seven youths were also detained during the match, but all of them were released later without any charges.

Before the match, ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ held a protest near the Mohali stadium to demand the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, a term used for Sikh prisoners. The incident at the match further drew attention to their cause.

Mohali Police Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, earlier said in an interview that they take the matter very seriously and will investigate it thoroughly. They are also reviewing the security arrangements to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The incident sparked a debate on social media about the right to freedom of expression and the role of the police in regulating it. While some criticized the incident as an infringement on the right to freedom of expression, others argued that the police were within their rights to detain the man as he had broken the law.

The man, who had been detained for the act, later called it a “misconception" and claimed that Punjab Police officers let him go after asking him a few questions. He said he had gone home.

Clarification by Sikh youth. pic.twitter.com/LjQwU5AdrC — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 1, 2023

The Kings went on to win the rain-affected match against the Knightriders by seven runs via DLS method. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh had a three-wicket haul and became the top performer in the second innings of the match.