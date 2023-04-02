Punjab man flaunts ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’ t-shirt in IPL match, lands in trouble2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:11 AM IST
The incident at the IPL match has sparked a debate about freedom of expression.
During an IPL match between Punjab Kings (PK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a man named Hardeep Singh was detained by Mohali police for flaunting a T-shirt with the words ‘Free Sikh Prisoners’ written on it. Despite a three-tier security system in place, the man managed to enter the stadium with the T-shirt, raising questions about the effectiveness of the security arrangements.
