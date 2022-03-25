Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government has taken another big decision today. Under this, the pension formula for Punjab's members of legislative assembly (MLAs) will be changed and they will now be eligible for a pension of only one term.

"Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab," Mann said via his Twitter handle.

Today, we have taken another big decision. The pension formula for Punjab's MLAs will be changed. MLAs will now be eligible for only one pension.



Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/AdeAmAnR7E — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 25, 2022

“Unemployment is a big issue in the state. All young boys and girls pursue higher degrees but they have to return to their homes. When they seek jobs on the basis of those degrees, they are lathi-charged..but they don't get jobs. We are taking big steps in this direction," said Mann.

He said political leaders seek votes with folded hands to serve people. "But you'll be surprised that many MLAs, after winning 3 or 4 or 5 times, keep on getting lakhs of rupees as a pension, hurting the pockets of state exchequer. We have also decided to cut the allowance given to their families."

The latest decision comes three days after Mann in one of his first orders said that the state government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees."A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D," Mann said in a video message.

All 5 AAP members elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha:-

In another big boost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit in Punjab, all its five nominees for the Rajya Sabha have been elected unopposed from the state. The AAP nominees for the Rajya Sabha from Punjab included former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. Bhagwant Mann from Aam Aadmi Party became the first Chief Minister of Punjab to be sworn from a non-Congress and non-Congress party on March 16.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.