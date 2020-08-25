Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19

A Punjab minister and two MLAs tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28.

Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Tuesday said he contracted the infection.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19 & has quarantined myself at my Chandigarh residence. I request all those persons who came in contact with me during last few days please get tested for coronavirus infection. Otherwise, I am at present not having any physical problem," Arora wrote on his Facebook page.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished him a speedy recovery.

“Wishing my Cabinet colleague Industry & Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora Ji who has tested positive for #Covid19 a speedy recovery. Look forward to him joining us at work soon," said the CM in his tweet.

Arora, who is a legislator from Hoshiarpur seat, was the fourth minister of Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to have contracted the virus.

The one-day session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be held on August 28 here. Earlier, three ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive for coronavirus.

Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Kamboj and Akali MLA from Sanaur Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Wishing speedy recovery to MLA Rajpura @HardialKamboj and MLA Sanaur Harinderpal Chandumajra who have been diagnosed #Covid19 positive. Best wishes," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and their daughter and son tested negative for the infection, a health official said.

The residence of the Badal family at Muktsar district has been declared a macro containment zone after a total of 19 persons, mostly security staff members deployed there, contracted the infection.

Earlier, the Badal family residence was declared a micro containment zone with eight people–mostly security staff members--tested positive.

