Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra arrested in ‘rape' case, flees from police custody in Karnal

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who was arrested by police in connection with a rape case, reportedly escaped the police custody in Karnal on Tuesday. A confirmation from the Punjab Police is still awaited.

Harmeet Pathanmajra flees after opening fire on cops Pathanmajra, a lawmaker from the Sanour seat in Patiala, said police came to arrest him.

He was booked under the charge of rape days after the AAP MLA attacked his own party's government over floods and questioned its central leadership.

Sources told news agency ANI that the Sanour MLA was being taken to a local station when he and his aides allegedly fired shots, injuring a policeman.

“Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra allegedly flees Police custody while being taken to local Police Station after his arrest,” police sources said.

They add that Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and his accomplices had "fired at the police while fleeing and they had even run over one Police personnel."

A police personnel was injured, sources said. “Police are chasing him,” punjab police sources said.

Amid the chaos, Pathanmajra allegedly drove a vehicle over another officer before fleeing in a Scorpio SUV. A Fortuner used during the escape was seized. A search operations has been launched to track him down.

Before the arrest, Pathanmajra had taken shelter at the residence of his relative Gurnam Singh Laadi, an elected member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), in Dabri village, India Today reported.

However, as soon as the police entered, the MLA had already fled by climbing up the wall of the house and later, with the help of locals, probably his relatives, PTI reported.

Pathanmajra booked: All about the rape case According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending "obscene" material to her.

After the FIR, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook, strongly criticising the Punjab government and alleging that Delhi-based AAP leadership was "illegitimately ruling over Punjab."

He appealed to fellow party MLAs to stand with him, as he alleged that during the Congress or BJP governments, the central leadership did not interfere in state affairs the way AAP's did.

A case has been registered against him, said Pathanmajra, claiming that Punjab Police officials have come to arrest him.

"They can lodge FIRs against me, I can stay in jail, but my voice cannot be suppressed," said Pathanmajra.

On Sunday, Pathanmajra accused a senior IAS officer of not taking such actions as desilting and cleaning rivers, particularly the Tangri River, despite his requests.

He said the government should listen to people or they "will thrash us."

Pathanmajra also alleged the party was trying to suppress Punjab MLAs instead of fixing the administration.

The MLA said he raised the issue in the Punjab Assembly several times, submitted deputations, and personally met Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Krishan Kumar several times, but "not a single meaningful step was taken."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, as several villages in his constituency were flooded, Pathanmajra lashed out at bureaucrats and said he had been demanding cleaning of the Tangri and permission to allow the use of soil near rivers to strengthen banks, but to no avail.

He also urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately remove Krishan Kumar from his post.

On Monday, Pathanmajra claimed that his security had been withdrawn and that all station house officers and police post heads in his constituency had been transferred.

He said that he had anticipated this action.