The services were suspended a day after clashes broke out near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala city as members of two groups hurled stones and brandished swords at each other
As tensions seemed to ease, mobile internet and SMS services were resumed at 4 pm instead of 6 pm in Punjab's Patiala after remaining suspended since 9.30 am in the morning, according to reports.
"... there is likelihood of tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility within the limits of district Patiala due to the recent law and order events," an official order read.
Stopping the spread of misinformation is necessary "to thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social groups/ elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or damage to public/private property," it added.
".. (i) Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA) (ii) all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the District of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the official order said.
Authorities had also imposed a curfew in the district yesterday till 6 am today.
Three senior police officials were transferred in connection with the incident on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
After the clashes, the Shiv Sena on Friday expelled from its Punjab unit working president Harish Singla who had led a march.
Singla was later arrested in connection with the incident. Locals say the situation is peaceful and devotees continue to visit the temple today.
CM Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence. "Anti-Punjab forces will not be allowed to disturb Punjab's peace at any cost," he said.
