Police have charged the building owners, and rescue operations involving the Indian Army and NDRF are ongoing.

The rescue operation by Indian Army and NDRF personnel continued for over 12 hours this morning after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mohali, Punjab, leading to one death yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris, PTI reported citing officials.

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said.

Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

Officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team was carrying out the operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Tidke said anyone with apprehension that their family members may be the ones trapped in the debris can dial district control room number 0172-2219506.