Home >News >India >Punjab: Mohali imposes night curfew, full weekend lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

Punjab: Mohali imposes night curfew, full weekend lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

Coronavirus update: Weekend lockdown will begin from Friday 6 pm till Monday 5 am in Mohali, Punjab.
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Due to rapid rise in coronavirus cases, all the restaurants will remain closed for dine-in but home delivery will be allowed up to 9 pm in Mohali district.

The Mohali district administration on Wednesday announced night curfew and full lockdown on weekends to combat the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. According to an official notification, the night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am on all days. Whereas the weekend lockdown will begin from Friday 6 pm till Monday 5 am.

"Curfew in the entire district from 6 PM to 5 AM on all days (night curfew) and from 6 PM every Friday to 5 AM of every Monday (weekend curfew)," said Mohali District Collector Girish Dayalan on Wednesday.

During the fresh curbs in the district, all the restaurants will remain closed for dine-in but home delivery will be allowed up to 9 pm, Dayalan added. Moreover, all shops (including those in malls and multiplexes etc) will be closed by 5 pm every day in the district.

Dayalan further said that private offices including the service industry will 'work from home' only. "Bare minimum staff involved in critical operations such as maintenance etc. will be allowed with curfew passes," he added.

Separately, the Punjab government had announced a night curfew - from 6 pm to 5 am during weekdays - and a weekend lockdown - from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Punjab on Tuesday reported 5,932 new Covid-19 cases and 100 deaths.

