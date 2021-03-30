{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab has been neither conducting adequate number of tests nor been able to promptly isolate COVID-19 positive people, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said said on Tuesday. Talking about COVID-19 situation in states and union territories that are witnessing a surge in cases, Bhushan said in Punjab, where the average daily new cases in the second week of February was 332 it has now risen to 2,742.

He wrote to all states and UTs, seeking district-wise focus on surge in cases. Bhushan asked them to adopt a district-focussed approach to contain the surge of cases and outlined the steps that need to be taken. The steps include tracing 25 to 30 contacts for each COVID-19 positive case, isolate them and create larger containment zones.

The average daily deaths which was eight in Punjab in February, has now increased to 52. Punjab government on Tuesday extended restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. The state chief minister Amarinder Singh also ordered ramping up of testing and coronavirus vaccination drive with officials informing him that a fall in daily cases is expected only by mid-May.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken," he said.

Hospitals and ICUs have to be readied. If cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed, Paul warned.

