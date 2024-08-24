Punjab news: 2 people open fire on US citizen in Amritsar; video goes viral as mother and son watch

  • The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the house and also it is being shared on social media.

Updated24 Aug 2024, 05:43 PM IST
A CCTV grab of the two assailants before they opened fire on US citizen Sukhchain Singh, 43, at his house in Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city on Saturday morning. The victim is hospitalised in a serious condition. (X)
A CCTV grab of the two assailants before they opened fire on US citizen Sukhchain Singh, 43, at his house in Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city on Saturday morning. The victim is hospitalised in a serious condition. (X)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident on Saturday morning, a non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot by two assailants at his house in a village in Punjab's Amritsar, reported Hindustan Times.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the house and also it is being shared on social media.

According to the video, it could be seen that two men – wearing turban – entered the house of the US resident in Amritsar and shooting at him.

The victim has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, who was shot three times as his mother and son can be seen crying and pleading for mercy from the assailants.

However, the attackers did not pay heed and shot Singh in the head and the neck.

Speaking about the attack, Sukhchain Singh said, as ANI quoted, “They entered our residence and took Sukchain Singh inside at gunpoint...We have doubts regarding the involvement of Sukchain Singh's ex-wife's family members in this incident...Justice should be served...”

While his wife Amandeep Kaur said, “They entered our residence and started firing...We have doubts regarding the involvement of Sukchain Singh's ex-wife's family members in this incident...Proper action should be taken...”

Currently, Singh is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Doctor Krishnan Srinivasan, treating NRI Sukhchain Singh, said, as quoted by ANI, “When the patient was admitted at the hospital he was bleeding severely...The patient is stable...He has received injuries on the face and hand...”

The police have assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

Sukhbir Singh Badal hits out at Punjab government:

Soon after the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Badal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out Punjab government over the law and order situation in the state. He also sought CM Mann's resignation “on moral grounds”.

Sharing the video, Badal said, “The law and order situation in Punjab has completely deteriorated. I am very saddened to see the current state of Punjab.”

“This morning, in Daburji, Sri Amritsar Sahib, miscreants openly fired shots after entering the house of our NRI brother Sukhchain Singh. The mother was pleading with folded hands to save her son, and the innocent child was doing the same to save his father, but the heartless criminals did not listen. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, such incidents are happening every day under your rule. Punjabis are not even safe in their own homes," he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I pray for the recovery of Sukhchain Singh, who is severely injured and undergoing treatment,” he added.

With agency inputs.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 05:43 PM IST
