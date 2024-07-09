Punjab news: 3 Sikh BJP leaders get threat letters for ‘speaking the language of RSS’

  • The letters were addressed to Parminder Singh Brar, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tajinder Singh Sran. Only the letter addressed to Sran was opened but the two other letters appeared to be from the same source.

PTI
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Three BJP leaders from the Sikh community allegedly received threat letters delivered to the party's Punjab office in Chandigarh, one of them said on Tuesday.
Three BJP leaders from the Sikh community allegedly received threat letters delivered to the party’s Punjab office in Chandigarh, one of them said on Tuesday.

Three BJP leaders from the Sikh community allegedly received threat letters delivered to the party's Punjab office in Chandigarh, one of them said on Tuesday.

The letters were addressed to Parminder Singh Brar, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tajinder Singh Sran. Only the letter addressed to Sran was opened but the two other letters appeared to be from the same source.

Also Read | Ban on Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice extended for five years

Sran said the letter addressed to him was sent through registered post and received at the party office on July 1.

The letter also contained a packet of powder, he said and suspected that it could be "dangerous".

Separate letters in the names of Brar and Sirsa were also received at the BJP office. However, these two letters were not opened.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh warns own family on ‘not compromising on concept of Sikh state’

Sran said he lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police and handed over the three letters for further action.

The police said they were examining the matter.

In the handwritten letter in Punjabi, the three leaders were called "traitors."

Brar -- a general secretary in the Punjab BJP -- and Sran were accused of "interfering" in the Sikh religion and "misleading" people at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh warns own family on ‘not compromising on concept of Sikh state’

The letter mentioned that Sirsa -- a BJP national secretary -- was speaking the "language" of the RSS and would be taught a "lesson".

The letter also threatened to take revenge for the killings of "several brothers in Canada and Pakistan".

It mentioned the names of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada last year, pro-Khalistan activist Avtar Singh, who was involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London and died last year, and terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar, who was killed in Pakistan last year.

It also referred to the Khalistan Zindabad Force terror outfit.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPunjab news: 3 Sikh BJP leaders get threat letters for ‘speaking the language of RSS’

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

725.35
03:50 PM | 9 JUL 2024
27.4 (3.93%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.70
03:52 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.91%)

Bharat Electronics

334.55
03:57 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

171.80
03:58 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,027.50
03:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
142.65 (7.57%)

KRBL

331.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.4 (7.25%)

Phoenix Mills

3,994.20
03:29 PM | 9 JUL 2024
256.6 (6.87%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,820.20
03:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
794.2 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue