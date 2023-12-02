Punjab news: 60 students fall sick due to suspected food poisoning after eating in school mess
Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took note of the matter and said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has ordered an inquiry into the matter and the food contractor has been arrested
At least 60 students of a government school in Sangrur district of Punjab were admitted to the hospital after complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. As per the officials, the health complications emerged after the students had a meal in the hostel mess. Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took note of the matter and said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has ordered an inquiry and the food contractor has been arrested.