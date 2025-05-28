Punjab News: Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passes away at age of 89

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on Wednesday.

Dhindsa had been battling health issues for a long time. He passed away today at around 5 PM, at the age of 89.

Dhindsa had been unwell for several months, and his condition had been getting worse over time.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, in Mohali, Punjab on May 27, in a critical condition. As per the hospital authorities, he was suffering from severe pneumonia and cardiac complications, compounded by age-related health issues.

"Despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical team, he passed away at approximately 5:05 PM today due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest," the hospital authorities said.

Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed condolences on Dhindsa's demise.

In a an X post, Badal wrote, "My heart is deeply saddened by the passing away of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Ji Dhindsa Sahab. Dhindsa Sahab served Punjab and the nation for a long time in the Shiromani Akali Dal, which will always be remembered. I personally and on behalf of the Shiromani Akali Dal, offer him flowers of respect and devotion and pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul a place of rest in His feet and grant the family the strength to bear the loss."

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader, Capt. Amarinder Singh also expressed sorrow.

In a post on X, Capt. Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of S Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji - a dignified leader who served Punjab with integrity and dedication. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul."

Dhindsa was born on April 9, 1936, in Ubhawal village of Sangrur district in Punjab. Dhindsa also served as the president of SAD. He held the portfolio for sports and chemicals during his tenure as Union Minister.

Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed condolences to Dhindsa and his family.

In an X post, Kejrival wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji, a towering statesman who served Punjab and the nation with distinction for over six decades. His legacy and dedication will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief."