Punjab News: Amritsar police kill gangster in shootout, another escapes

  • The gangster, identified as Gursharan, along with other criminals Paras and one more person, were taken to a place in Amritsar district to make some recoveries.

Published30 Oct 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Punjab Police killed a gangster on Wednesday after he attempted to escape the police custody. The gangster was identified as Gursharan. 

Gursharan along with other criminals Paras and one more person, were taken to a place in the Amritsar district to make some recoveries.

In the meanwhile, Gursharan and Paras picked up guns they had previously hidden in the bushes and started firing at the Amritsar Rural police personnel in their attempt to flee, the police said.

The police said that in retaliation, the police personnel also fired, killing Gursharan while Paras managed to jump into a river and escape. A hunt is on to nab Paras.

In a statement, Amritsar's Deputy Inspector General of Police Satinder Singh said that the gangsters were brought to the spot where they had concealed the weapons according to their disclosure statement to police.

However, the two gangsters suddenly pushed the police officials and ran. They fired upon the police party after getting possession of their weapons that they hid behind the bushes, he added.

The accused were held in various criminal cases, including that of murder, the DIG said.

In a separate case, two men involved in separate murder cases were arrested in a joint operation led by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab and Chandigarh, said on Tuesday that the accused, Bikramjit alias Vicky of village Sur Singh in Tarn Taran and Punjab Singh of village Sandhra in Tarn Taran, were living in the same rented accommodation provided by their foreign handlers in Lucknow.

Vicky was allegedly involved in the murder of Gopi Chohla, who was shot dead in Taran Tarn on March 1, while Punjab Singh is a key accused in the broad-daylight triple murder of Dildeep Singh and two of his relatives in Ferozepur in September.

Both the accused have criminal histories, with Vicky facing 12 criminal cases, including murder and robbery, while accused Punjab Singh has four criminal cases, including murder.

