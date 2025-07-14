Punjab news: Golden Temple gets bomb threat email, security beefed up

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a complaint with the police, stating that the Golden Temple in Amritsar district of Punjab received a bomb threat through an email on Monday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter and the police are investigating the case.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police received a complaint regarding an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

"We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies," the police commissioner told ANI.

The police will solve the case and ensure security, Bhullar added. "We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked."

The security has been beefed up around the Golden Temple premises. Bomb disposal squads (BDS), SGPC force and additional security forces have also been deployed.

Bhullar further said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Further details are awaited.

Delhi news: 3 schools receive hoax bomb threats Three schools in the national capital, including two CRPF schools and a Navy children's school, received bomb threats on Monday morning, which were later declared "hoax" by authorities, reported news agency PTI.

The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka and Prashant Vihar and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, officials said.

Authorities carried out a thorough check of the school premises later and declared the threats to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found. The bomb threat prompted immediate evacuation protocols at the school, as police and emergency response teams arrived at the scene to ensure the safety of everyone present. Security personnel and school authorities began systematically clearing the premises as per standard operating procedure.