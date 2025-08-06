Massive explosion at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali kills 2, many injured

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in a blast at an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred at a unit located in the Phase-9 industrial area of Mohali. Senior police and civil administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, arrived at the scene to assess the situation, PTI reported.

On explosion in oxygen cylinder manufacturing plant, SP City Sirivennela told ANI, “In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3... Preliminary investigation is going on and we are still finding out the reason... There might be some leakage still…”

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said, “A blast occurred at this plant leading to two casualties - Asif and Devender... This occurred at 9 AM and we reached well in time…”

The injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital in Mohali for treatment.

Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur said, “This morning we received information about an oxygen cylinder explosion and on reaching the spot, we found that two people were casualties and some were injured. The injured have been sent to the hospital and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem. The explosion was very powerful, where one oxygen cylinder exploded, causing a chain reaction and nearby cylinders also exploded…”

Further investigation is underway.