Amid the rise in incidents related to brawls over trivial issues, shortage in water and arguments over parking vehicles in Mohali, people have come up with solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an India Today report, the Mohali residents have come up with new restrictions for people lodging in paying guest houses.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The report added that the local youth committee in Jandpur village, near Kharar had taken a decision to address concerns about certain behaviours in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The local youth committee passed a resolution under which action against smoking, wearing revealing clothing, and staying on rent without proper verification will be taken.

The following decision was taken after local residents noticed that some paying guests were causing disturbances late at night. They also noticed that these paying guests were getting into unnecessary arguments that felt were threatening the safety and peace of the village.

The even set up warning boards to make people aware of these new rules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not only this, the local youth committee warned of actions against people selling any drugs in the village, anyone on the roads without any work after 11 pm, or boys/girls roaming on the streets during late nights.

Also, they instructed the owners of paying guest houses have to get the verification of their tenants. Even throwing garbage along the roads or in the streets has been barred. While parking vehicles outside anyone’s house or entries have been prohibited.