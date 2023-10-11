Punjab: NIA court orders confiscation of land belonging to Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh
Lakhbir Singh, who fled to Pakistan around 1996/97, is a self-styled chief of banned terror outfits International Sikh Youth Federation and Khalistan Liberation Force
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that a special court in Punjab has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to “Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT)" and Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Rode.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message