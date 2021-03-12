As covid-19 cases in Punjab surge, several districts in the state have imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread.

On Friday, authorities said that night curfew will remain imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib from 12 March until further orders. The night curfew will be from 11 pm - 5 am, in the wake Covid surge.

Earlier, Ludhiana's District Collector has imposed a night curfew in the district from March 12 between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, Patiala's District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

According to the Union Health Ministry's update on Thursday morning, Punjab reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 17 deaths in the said period.

On March 8, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday held a high-level meeting with experts to tackle the second COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, with 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also increased from 9,402 on Wednesday to 10,069 on Thursday.

A total of 620 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,77,280, the bulletin said.

For a few weeks now, somme states in the country have been reporting very high number of daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily cases. They cumulatively account for 85.6% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

23,285 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

The Centre is actively engaging with all State and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases.

The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with them. Recently, the Centre rushed high level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of recent spike in cases in these States.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via