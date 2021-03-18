OPEN APP
In the wake of an increasing number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday extended the night curfew timings by two hours in nine worst-hit districts.

CM Amarinder Singh said that, if required, he will go for more stringent measures to limit the Covid-19 spread in the days to come.

With the daily positivity rate climbing to more than 5%, curfew in Punjab will begin at 9 pm instead of 11 pm earlier and continue till 5 am in the nine districts where it has been imposed.

The nine districts where the night curfew timings have been extended are Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Ropar, all daily getting 100 plus positive Covid-19 cases.

"Covid is in a very dangerous situation in Punjab again. Yesterday 2,039 positive cases were reported and there were 35 deaths. A day earlier there were 40 deaths in the state," the Chief Minister said.

These districts had earlier imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, while other districts have been asked to assess the situation and take action accordingly.

According to Punjab health authorities, the state has contributed maximum deaths in the country after Maharashtra in recent days. The state's case fatality rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%.

Singh has also urged the Centre to review the Covid-19 immunisation strategy amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. He has asked to vaccinate all age groups in selected areas.

Singh suggested an occupation-based immunisation drive during his virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers about the Covid-19 situation in India and the vaccination drive.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

