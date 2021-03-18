Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab: Night curfew timings extended in 9 districts. Check details

Punjab: Night curfew timings extended in 9 districts. Check details

A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a Punjab Police officer during a countrywide inoculation drive in Patiala Wednesday (PTI)
1 min read . 02:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the daily positivity rate climbing to more than 5%, curfew in Punjab will begin at 9 pm instead of 11 pm earlier in the nine districts where it has been imposed

In the wake of an increasing number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday extended the night curfew timings by two hours in nine worst-hit districts.

In the wake of an increasing number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday extended the night curfew timings by two hours in nine worst-hit districts.

CM Amarinder Singh said that, if required, he will go for more stringent measures to limit the Covid-19 spread in the days to come.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mumbai: Mayor says 'imposing night curfew is necessary' as Covid cases surge

2 min read . 01:55 PM IST

Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

3 min read . 01:44 PM IST

India slips to 56th position in home price appreciation: Knight Frank

2 min read . 01:39 PM IST

'Fully political': Police on crude bomb attack near BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST

CM Amarinder Singh said that, if required, he will go for more stringent measures to limit the Covid-19 spread in the days to come.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Mumbai: Mayor says 'imposing night curfew is necessary' as Covid cases surge

2 min read . 01:55 PM IST

Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

3 min read . 01:44 PM IST

India slips to 56th position in home price appreciation: Knight Frank

2 min read . 01:39 PM IST

'Fully political': Police on crude bomb attack near BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With the daily positivity rate climbing to more than 5%, curfew in Punjab will begin at 9 pm instead of 11 pm earlier and continue till 5 am in the nine districts where it has been imposed.

The nine districts where the night curfew timings have been extended are Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Ropar, all daily getting 100 plus positive Covid-19 cases.

"Covid is in a very dangerous situation in Punjab again. Yesterday 2,039 positive cases were reported and there were 35 deaths. A day earlier there were 40 deaths in the state," the Chief Minister said.

These districts had earlier imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, while other districts have been asked to assess the situation and take action accordingly.

According to Punjab health authorities, the state has contributed maximum deaths in the country after Maharashtra in recent days. The state's case fatality rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%.

Singh has also urged the Centre to review the Covid-19 immunisation strategy amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. He has asked to vaccinate all age groups in selected areas.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Singh suggested an occupation-based immunisation drive during his virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers about the Covid-19 situation in India and the vaccination drive.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.