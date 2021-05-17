The Punjab Mandi Board on Sunday said now state farmers will have an option to take print or download digital copies of their crop sale receipts.

Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh said this step will pave the way for ensuring real-time access to authentic digital sale receipt of their agriculture produce.

To claim subsidy and tax waivers

J-forms are needed for availing finance, subsidy claims and tax waivers.

Singh said with the implementation of this landmark step, if any farmer forgot this form at home or the document gets misplaced or a farmer is waiting for the delivery of the printed copy, they just need to download the app DigiLocker-- a digital storage service and save their virtual J-form.

DigiLocker to help

"The form thus saved is absolutely valid and can be shown at the time of checking", said Singh, adding the moment an applicant's J-Form is approved by an “arhtiya", he/she gets a message on phone about the approval which can be downloaded in the app.

DigiLocker is a digital storage service, operated by the government that enables citizens to store documents on cloud.

