Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.

Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at ₹1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at ₹1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.

#PunjabCabinet led by CM @BhagwantMann okays Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Licensees to give 10% more revenue as compared to corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/9jjHy3UVX7 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 31, 2022

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.