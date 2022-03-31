Punjab: Excise policy extended for 3 months; licensees to give 10% more revenue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cleared the new excise policy; licensees to give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota
Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.
Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at ₹1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at ₹1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.
