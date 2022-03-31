Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Punjab: Excise policy extended for 3 months; licensees to give 10% more revenue

Punjab: Excise policy extended for 3 months; licensees to give 10% more revenue

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cleared the new excise policy; licensees to give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.

Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.

Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at 1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at 1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.

Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at 1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at 1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.

More details are being added.

More details are being added.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!