Punjab: Excise policy extended for 3 months; licensees to give 10% more revenue

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today cleared the Excise Policy for 2022-23 from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Under the new licence policy, licensees will give 10 per cent more revenue as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22 by way of additional quota.

Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at ₹1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at ₹1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.

Policy fixes MGR of groups or zones in the state stands at ₹1,440.96 crore for three months. The revenue target of the short term excise policy is pegged at ₹1,910 crores for this period. “Track and trace system will be implemented to increase transparency," the Punjab CM office said in a statement.

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}