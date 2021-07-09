The chief minister approved ₹380 crore to be spent by the Health and Medical Education departments in preparing for a possible third wave of the Covid pandemic, an official release said
The Punjab government on Friday approved a sum of ₹380 crore that will be used to set up more oxygen plants and other necessary health infrastructure to deal with an anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount approved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh shall be spent on PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plants, cryogenic liquid medical oxygen tanks, ambulances, amongst others.
Appreciating the detailed surveillance strategy prepared by the health and medical education departments, in consultation with experts, for prevention and containment of the third wave, the chief minister said GIS-based surveillance and prevention tools will be used with an auto trigger mechanism for localised restrictions in the first instance.
Regional or state-wide restrictions will be unveiled in the second instance, if the need so arises, he said, adding that districts will be classified based on risk levels into three categories, enabling districts to implement restrictions for containment on a scientific basis.
The CM directed the officials that data cells in each district be activated for collection and analysis of data.
