Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:41 AM IST
All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, due to high alert in the state for Baishakhi. In response, the head of Akal Takhth, Giani Harpreet Singh, announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi.
