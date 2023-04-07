All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, due to high alert in the state for Baishakhi. In response, the head of Akal Takhth, Giani Harpreet Singh, announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi.

“There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," an official told HT indicating that the Akal Takht is not actually agreeing to Amritpal Singh's demand of Sarbat Khalsa.

Amritpal Singh has been evading the police since March 18. Despite being on the run, he has released two videos and an audio clip while in hiding. There have been speculations that he may surrender before the upcoming Baisakhi celebrations at Golden Temple or any other shrine.

This is a fake news and factually incorrect



Please fact-check news before sharing.



Don't spread rumours and fake news. pic.twitter.com/QsXfrwoIAq — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 7, 2023

Punjab Police have denied the reports of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's surrender, stating that there is no truth to the speculation. The police have previously stated that adequate security arrangements have been made in public places.

The messages released by Amritpal Singh to his followers did not suggest any plans of surrender. He mentioned that if the Punjab police were to come to his house to arrest him, he would have complied. However, the police been pursuing him and had arrested several Sikh youths.