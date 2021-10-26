The Punja government on Tuesday banned the manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers across the state and said that only green crackers would be allowed during the upcoming festival season.

“Only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale and use in Punjab," said the state government in an order.

It further informed of the windows during festivals like Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year Eve when green firecrackers can be used.

Festival Day Time period allowed Diwali 4 November Between 8 pm and 10 pm Gurupurab 19 November Between 4 am and 5 am, 9 pm and 10 pm Christmas Eve 25, 26 December Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am New Year Eve 31 December, 1 January 2021 Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am

“Sale and use of any kind of firecrackers is prohibited in the cities of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar from midnight of 28-29 October to the midnight of 31 December of 2021-01 January of 2022 in terms as the average air quality index for the month of November 2020 of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar has remained in poor category," read the order.

It also said that the government will take up efforts to explore the possibility of community fire cracking.

“For promoting community fire cracking, particular area/fields would be pre-identified and pre-designated by the concerned authorities immediately and the same shall be publicized for information of the public at large," it said.

It has also ordered e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart to not accept any orders and affect online sales of firecrackers within Punjab.

Prior to this, the Chandigarh administration had ordered a blanket ban on the sale or use of firecrackers of any kind to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere.

The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.

"It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season," according to an official release.

"The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act," it further said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.