Punjab: Only green firecrackers allowed on Diwali, Christmas. Check details

Punjab: Only green firecrackers allowed on Diwali, Christmas. Check details2 min read . 08:38 PM IST
Green crackers have been defined as those that do not use barium salts or compunds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or chromate
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Green crackers have been defined as those that do not use barium salts or compunds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or chromate
The Punja government on Tuesday banned the manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers across the state and said that only green crackers would be allowed during the upcoming festival season.
The Punja government on Tuesday banned the manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers across the state and said that only green crackers would be allowed during the upcoming festival season.
“Only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale and use in Punjab," said the state government in an order.
“Only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale and use in Punjab," said the state government in an order.
It further informed of the windows during festivals like Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year Eve when green firecrackers can be used.
It further informed of the windows during festivals like Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year Eve when green firecrackers can be used.
|Festival
|Day
|Time period allowed
|Diwali
|4 November
|Between 8 pm and 10 pm
|Gurupurab
|19 November
|Between 4 am and 5 am, 9 pm and 10 pm
|Christmas Eve
|25, 26 December
|Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am
|New Year Eve
|31 December, 1 January 2021
|Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am
|Festival
|Day
|Time period allowed
|Diwali
|4 November
|Between 8 pm and 10 pm
|Gurupurab
|19 November
|Between 4 am and 5 am, 9 pm and 10 pm
|Christmas Eve
|25, 26 December
|Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am
|New Year Eve
|31 December, 1 January 2021
|Between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am
“Sale and use of any kind of firecrackers is prohibited in the cities of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar from midnight of 28-29 October to the midnight of 31 December of 2021-01 January of 2022 in terms as the average air quality index for the month of November 2020 of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar has remained in poor category," read the order.
“Sale and use of any kind of firecrackers is prohibited in the cities of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar from midnight of 28-29 October to the midnight of 31 December of 2021-01 January of 2022 in terms as the average air quality index for the month of November 2020 of Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar has remained in poor category," read the order.
It also said that the government will take up efforts to explore the possibility of community fire cracking.
It also said that the government will take up efforts to explore the possibility of community fire cracking.
“For promoting community fire cracking, particular area/fields would be pre-identified and pre-designated by the concerned authorities immediately and the same shall be publicized for information of the public at large," it said.
“For promoting community fire cracking, particular area/fields would be pre-identified and pre-designated by the concerned authorities immediately and the same shall be publicized for information of the public at large," it said.
It has also ordered e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart to not accept any orders and affect online sales of firecrackers within Punjab.
It has also ordered e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart to not accept any orders and affect online sales of firecrackers within Punjab.
Prior to this, the Chandigarh administration had ordered a blanket ban on the sale or use of firecrackers of any kind to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere.
Prior to this, the Chandigarh administration had ordered a blanket ban on the sale or use of firecrackers of any kind to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere.
The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.
The decision was taken after an extensive consultation with health, environment experts and other stakeholders, the order said.
"It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season," according to an official release.
"It has been decided that the toxic air rising out of the crackers is likely to affect health, therefore residents must avoid bursting crackers this festive season," according to an official release.
"The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act," it further said.
"The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing Covid situation, order of National Green Tribunal and Disaster Management Act," it further said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!