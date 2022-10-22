Punjab: Only those who know native language can apply for group C, D govt jobs

It said that in rule 17 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, the first proviso, for the words "Provided that where a person", has been replaced with "Provided that no person shall be appointed to any post in Group-'C' service unless he has passed a qualifying test of Punjabi language equivalent to matriculation standard with at least 50 per cent marks, to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies in addition to competitive examination."