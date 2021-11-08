OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Punjab: Petrol cheaper by 10 from today, diesel by 5
Petrol and diesel will cost cheaper in Punjab from today as the Congress-led government in the state announced to reduce VAT on them by 10 and 5 per litre respectively. 

Before the reduction, petrol and diesel rates in Punjab were 106.20 and 89.83 per litre respectively.

The decision to reduce VAT on fuel was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Later the chief minister said, "We are reducing the rate of petrol by 10 per litre and diesel by 5 per litre from midnight." He further claimed that such a big rate cut was unheard of in the last 70 years. 

He said, “new rate of petrol will be 95 per litre and that of diesel would be 83.75 per litre." The reduction in VAT will cost the state nearly 6,000 crore.

The day before Diwali, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel. Following which, several other states, including Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, has already slashed VAT rates on the fuels to give relief to consumers.

According to a list provided by the state government, petrol costs 104.01 in Delhi, 95.29 in Haryana, 95.76 in Himachal Pradesh, 96.13 in Jammu and Kashmir, 116.27 in Rajasthan and 94.21 in Chandigarh.

Similarly, diesel costs 86.71 in Delhi, 86.53 in Haryana, 80.34 in Himachal Pradesh, 80.31 in Jammu and Kashmir, 100.46 in Rajasthan and 80.89 in Chandigarh, it showed.

Channi claimed that after the reduction, the rate of petrol in Punjab will be the lowest among the northern states for the first time in 20 years.

After 20 years, diesel in Punjab will be cheaper than in Haryana, Channi said, claiming that petrol in Punjab is cheaper than Delhi.

“People of Punjab may consider it a Diwali gift. We will be giving them more such gifts (major public welfare announcements) in the future."

"People have been burdened so much in the past years, but we are taking steps to provide relief to the people in every sector," he added. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

 

