The decision to reduce VAT on fuel was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Later the chief minister said, "We are reducing the rate of petrol by ₹10 per litre and diesel by ₹5 per litre from midnight." He further claimed that such a big rate cut was unheard of in the last 70 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}